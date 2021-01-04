Danville police seek man wanted in theft of wallet from hospital office

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Danville police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet from a Hendricks Regional Health administration office.

According to police, the man pictured used stolen credit cards at a CVS in Danville and a Walgreens in Avon to purchase over $1,000 in gift cards and other items.

The man was caught on camera driving a possible dark-colored, four-door, Chevrolet sedan, police said Monday.

Police did not provide information about when the theft happened.

Danville police are asking people who know any information about this suspect to contact the department’s anonymous crime-tip line at 317-475-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) and to refer to this case as HP20-9276.