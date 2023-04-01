Death investigation on-going in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. — Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old Vincennes man.

On Friday night at 10:05 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Locust Street in Vincennes for a person with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they located an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

CPR was performed and first aid was used, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as Hunter James Ravellette.

Police confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079 or Vincennes Police at 812-882-1630.