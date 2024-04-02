Delphi murders case: Judge says missing evidence not enough to dismiss charges

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is shown emerging from a courthouse after a hearing. (WISH File Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The special judge in the Delphi murders case says suspect Richard Allen has not proven missing evidence shows someone else may have committed the crimes.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Law enforcement officials investigating the girls’ deaths initially conducted interviews on DVR tapes. However, many of those interviewers were recorded over.

Special Judge Fran Gull, who is from Allen County, on Tuesday ruled she’s convinced the interviews being recorded over was accidental. That led her to deny Allen’s motion to dismiss the two murder charges he faces in Carroll Circuit Court.

Gull says Allen’s attorneys failed to show missing evidence could have proven someone else committed the crimes, and they did not prove the evidence was destroyed negligently, intentionally or in bad faith.

Allen’s trial is set to begin May 13 in Delphi. Jurors from Allen County will hear the case. Trial is scheduled to last through May 31.