Delphi murders: Prosecution seeking restrictions on defense’s case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland, the prosecutor in the Delphi murders case have asked the court to restrict the defense team from mentioning key elements in their argument to the jury.

Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Court documents filed Monday outline multiple examples of terminology the state doesn’t want Richard Allen’s defense attorneys to mention before the jury, including Odinism, Kegan Kline, geofencing, evidence of third-party motives, and more.

The state also asks to restrict the defense team from making comments that the prosecution would consider a ‘personal attack’ on McLeland or comments on his role in the case.

Also requested is a ban on the defense making any comment which ‘constitutes the personal opinion of defense council about any evidence, witness, outcome or penalty. Also and ‘innuendo or interference that is not supported by admissible evidence.’

The prosecution also requested information and arguments about certain individuals be restricted, including Brad Holder, Patrick Westfall, Johnny Messer, Elvis Fields, Ned Smith, and Rod Abrams. Those individuals were included in many defense theories involving Odinism.

The list also includes Kegan Kline and his father, Jerry Kline. As well as the owner of the property where the girls were found murdered, Ron Logan.

Along with restrictions being placed on introducing theories about Odinism, the prosecution requested that mentioning the investigation conducted by Rushville Police Chief Todd Click be restricted. Click investigated possible ties to Odinism in the case and presented several possible suspects.

Geofencing information from Allen’s phone and other persons’ phones is also mentioned in the motion, with prosecutors wanting to restrict the defense from using this information at trial. Prosecutors argue the information has the potential the confuse jurors and want it kept out of the trial.

The prosecution additionally requested that references to how files were labeled not be brought into the trial, as to not confuse jurors. They also want to restrict PowerPoint presentations provided by the state as executive briefs that involve persons that were investigated by law enforcement as part of the investigation.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on May 13, 2024.