Kegan Kline to appeal 40-year prison sentence

Kegan Kline is led away from a Miami County courtroom at his sentencing on July 27. (WISH Photo)

Kegan Kline, the Indiana man who pleaded guilty to charges of child porn, plans to appeal his 40-year prison sentence.

Kline filed his formal notice of appeal in court Friday.

Kline pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including child pornography, child solicitation, and obstruction of justice.

He entered the plea without an agreement on sentencing with prosecutors.

The Miami County prosecutor had asked for a 50-year prison sentence. Kline’s attorney had sought 11 years. A presentence investigation report had called for 35 years.

Kline admitted in court to using multiple social media profiles, including ‘anthony_shots’, to get sexually explicit photos and videos from hundreds of young girls.

Kline is currently being held in maximum security at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility near Sullivan.

