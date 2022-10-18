Crime Watch 8

Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, a witness told police that Porter had stolen money from Lawson. The amount stolen was believed to be less than $100, according to the witness.

A probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Porter states that he showed up at Lawson’s apartment while Lawson was asleep with his girlfriend. His girlfriend woke up and told Lawson that Porter wanted to fight him.

Another witness told police that Lawson intended to fight Porter with his hands.

“When Calvin got up, he put his knife on the refrigerator and told (the witness) that he didn’t want to use the knife,” court documents state. “He was going to show him what these hands could do.”

When Lawson got outside, he encountered Porter, who was dressed in all black with blue latex gloves. A witness said Porter kept one of his hands inside of the front pocket of a hooded sweatshirt and Lawson told him repeatedly to take his hand out.

When he did take his hand out, he was holding a gun. Investigators say Porter fired one shot, hitting Lawson in the neck. Witnesses said they saw Porter bend over to pick something up, believed by investigators to be a shell casing after they did not find any casings at the scene.

Lawson’s girlfriend thought Porter was going to fire again. She ran up to Lawson while yelling, “No!”

Porter then left, according to witnesses.

Porter has not yet been formally charged.

Online jail records indicate he has a court appearance on Thursday morning.