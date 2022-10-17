Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests suspect after east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a homicide that happened Friday on the city’s east side.

Police arrested 24-year-old Milton Porter. Investigators say they received a call about a person shot just after 9 p.m. Friday on the 4500 block of E. Washington Street.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

After further investigation, police arrested Porter for his involvement in the shooting.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.