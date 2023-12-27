Docs: Violent argument between couple leads to deadly Christmas morning shooting

The scene at the 6600 block of East 52nd Place on Dec. 25, 2023, where a violent argument led to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Shania Shaw. Her boyfriend, 24-year-old Sir Brown Jr., was arrested for his role in the murder. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal shooting Christmas morning was the violent result of a nearly hour-long argument between a couple in the front yard of an east side home.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Sir Brown Jr., 24, for his role in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shania Shaw, on Monday.

IMPD officers responded to a home in the 6600 block of East 52nd Place around 5:15 a.m. Christmas Day on a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

When they arrived, they found Shaw lying in front of the house with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Court documents say the homeowner, Brown Jr.’s father, approached officers and said he had security camera footage of the shooting.

Brown Sr. told police that his Brown Jr. and Shaw came to the house on Christmas Eve to drop off their kids so they could go out drinking in Broad Ripple.

Court documents say that Shaw and Brown Jr. returned to the house around 4 a.m. and then got into an argument in the front yard that lasted around 45 minutes. The fight eventually became physical.

Brown Sr. told officers that at one point, Brown Jr. “had (Shaw) on the ground and was punching her repeatedly in the face.” He then said he tried to intervene and became locked in a fight with his son.

Brown Sr. said that his son stated he had a gun and threatened to shoot himself. After Brown Sr. ran back into his house and locked the door, court papers say he then heard a gunshot, then watched his son kick and shoot the door trying to get inside. Brown Sr. also told police that Brown Jr. walked around outside the home, firing his gun before leaving.

Detectives obtained search warrants for Brown Sr.’s security footage, as well as the vehicle Shaw and Brown Jr. were in.

According to the probable cause affidavit, security video showed Shaw and Brown Jr. fighting across the street near where they’d parked their vehicle. Brown was also seen on camera shooting and killing Shaw.

When officers later spoke with Brown Sr. and his wife, his wife received a call from Brown Jr. Court documents say that during the phone call, Brown Jr. admitted to shooting Shaw. Brown Jr. also told officers that he would only turn himself in if “he could see his mother and his children.”

On Christmas afternoon, Brown Jr. turned himself in after seeing his mother. Detectives tried to interview him, but he requested an attorney. He was then arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

Court documents say multiple spent 9mm shell casings, car keys, and a live cartridge were recovered at the scene.

A court hearing for Brown Jr. was set for Thursday at 9 a.m.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:

Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: icadvinc.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-332-7385

Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking: icesaht.org

The Julian Center: www.juliancenter.org

Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: www.in.gov; 1-800-800-5556

National Domestic Violence Hotline: www.thehotline.org; 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788

National Sexual Assault Hotline: www.rainn.org; 1-800-656-4673

Mental health resources