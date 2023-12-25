Woman shot, killed in east side neighborhood early Christmas morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was fatally shot at a home in an east side neighborhood early Christmas morning, police say.

Her name or age has not been released yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 6600 block of East 52nd Place around 5:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That is in a residential area off East 56th Street and Moonlight Drive.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering a gunshot wound outside of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that a male suspect fled the scene before investigators arrived. Officers are trying to locate the male and are unsure of the relationship between the two.

IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris shared with News 8 that a family has been left to grieve on this Christmas morning.

“What should be a joyous family celebration – this is a tragic incident for this entire community. A life has been lost, a community has been impacted, and their lives will never be the same. This not be the scene, this should not be what our community members wake up to on a holiday morning. This is very unfortunate,” she said.

IMPD asks anyone with information on the shooting or security footage from cameras or doorbells to contact police.

This is the third fatal shooting in Indianapolis in the last 24 hours. Two others were killed and at least four were injured in separate shootings across the city on Christmas Eve.