Crime Watch 8

Downtown shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting next to Marion County Jail II on Sept. 6, 2021. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting downtown next to Marion County Jail II Monday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers received a report of a person shot near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Davidson Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men shot inside a car. One was pronounced dead and the other was transported to an area hospital.

No additional information about the condition of the second victim or a possible suspect was immediately available.

A third person walked into Community Hospital East shortly after, according to IMPD. It is unclear if that person was injured in the same incident.