Crime Watch 8

Drugstore worker’s arrest in Delphi murders stuns residents

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Residents on Monday said they were dismayed the man accused of murdering two girls was among them the whole time.

State police announced they had arrested Richard Allen in connection with the February 2017 murder of Abby Williams and Libby German. Allen worked as a pharmacy technician at the local CVS. County property records show he has owned a home in town since 2006. He has no significant criminal history.

Abby and Libby were last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017. They had been dropped off near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi. The next day, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was looking for the girls. A command post was set up and the community worked to locate the girls. Their bodies were located around 12:15 p.m. that day.

Clint Rayn, a former resident of Delphi, said one of his closest friends lives just a few doors down from Allen. He said it’s tough to think about the suspect living so close to them, particularly considering both he and his friend have children who are roughly the same age as Abby and Libby.

“That threw me for a loop,” Ryan said of the revelation of where Allen lived. “Having a daughter that’s 15 and a son that’s 11, it blows my mind.”

News 8 talked to several people in Delphi who did not wish to speak on the record, primarily out of respect for the Williams and German families. All of them said they knew Allen from his work at the pharmacy, whether because they had business there once in a while or because he helped fill their prescriptions as often as twice a week. They said Allen was always friendly with customers.

CVS officials said in a statement, “We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.” They did not answer a follow-up inquiry as to how long Allen had been employed there and whether he was still considered an active employee.

Rayn said he shares many residents’ frustration the investigation has taken so long and police released so few details, but he added investigators were probably wise to remain tight-lipped, especially given the attention surrounding the case.

“People aren’t harassing him and stuff, and he didn’t have a chance to run. If somebody had his name out, he may have ran,” Ryan said.

The Carroll County Prosecutor said as of Monday afternoon, Allen did not appear to have an attorney.