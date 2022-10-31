Crime Watch 8

After Delphi murders arrest, Libby’s family calls it ‘somewhat bittersweet’

Becky and Mike Patty, the grandparents of Liberty "Libby" German, talk Oct. 31, 2022, to the news media after an Indiana State Police news conference on the Delphi murders. (WISH Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The arrest of 50-year-old Richard Allen in the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German is another step forward for closure for the families of the two girls.

Since the announcement of Allen’s arrest last week, days have been emotional for the teenagers’ families.

Abby and Libby were last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017. They had been dropped off near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi. The next day, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was looking for the girls. A command post was set up and the community worked to locate the girls. Their bodies were located around 12:15 p.m. that day.

After a news conference with law enforcement authorities, Libby’s family said, while they are thankful, they are still asking the community for help.

Mike Patty, the grandfather of Libby, said Monday, “Now we’ve got a big mountain ahead of us and we’re going to stay after it. We have never given up and you guys haven’t given up on us, so we’re going to keep pushing all the way.

“It’s somewhat bittersweet knowing that, while it allows us to move forward to the next turn or the next chapter now, we’re got a big mountain ahead of us.”

Rick Snay, a friend of the German family, said, “It’s unbelievable. It’s one of those. Like the Cubs winning the World Series, never thought it was going to happen.”

Libby’s family says they found out about the arrest Wednesday.

Becky Patty, Libby’s grandmother, said, “Our lives for 5½ have been in a search mode, and that’s what we’ve done. You get up, and it’s, like, we’re not doing that anymore. So, we’re all just kind of feeling our way and figuring out what our purpose is now.”

Mike and Becky Patty said they’re trying to figure out how they can still help with the investigation and get a conviction.

On Monday, Becky told News 8 that Allen once processed photos for the family at the CVS Pharmacy store in Delphi where he worked. She said he didn’t charge them for the photos.

They continue to ask the community to share any information regarding the case. Mike said, “I want every stone unturned. I want every bit of information that’s out there pertaining to this case I want the investigative team to have that information.”

Snay said, “If there’s anyone else involved, we will get them, and the families can finally have peace.”