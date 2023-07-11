Family of Whiteland student who drowned in school pool reacts to prosecutor’s decision

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The family of Alaina Dildine, the Whiteland Community High School student who drowned in the school’s pool after suffering a seizure, is responding to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s decision not to file charges against school employees.

“The Dildine family is disappointed, but understands the prosecutor’s decision not to press any criminal charges against the lifeguard and P.E. teacher who were present when Alaina drowned. This decision does not absolve them and the school from responsibility, however,” attorney Stephen Wagner, of Wagner Reese, LLP, said after the prosecutor announced his decision on Monday.

The family is also calling on the school to implement new swimming pool policies and to discipline the teacher who was supposed to be watching Dildine. That teacher’s job has been terminated.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Dildine’s swim class began at 9:37 a.m. on May 16. The students were in the pool with a physical education teacher nearby.

At 10:18 a.m. Dildine went below the surface of the pool and her classmates continued to swim. About 15 minutes later, the class ended and the students left the pool.

No one noticed Dildine.

At about 11 a.m., the next class entered the pool area. At 11:10 a.m., another student noticed Dildine.

A physical education teacher pulled Dildine out of the pool and attempted CPR.

At 11:47 a.m., Dildine was pronounced deceased after going unnoticed for about 52 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.