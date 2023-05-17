Superintendent: Whiteland student apparently drowned during PE class

News 8 video with this story is of the news conference of the Clark-Pleasant Schools leader on Wednesday afternoon.

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The superintendent of Clark-Pleasant Schools talked Wednesday about the apparent drowning of a student a day earlier in the Whiteland high school pool.

A 15-year-old girl died after being pulled from the Whiteland Community High School swimming pool, the Johnson County coroner says. A medical examination was completed Wednesday, but the cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are processed, which could take up to three weeks.

GoFundMe information shared at the news conference identified the girl as Alaina Dildine.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the administration building, Superintendent Patrick Spray said, “Our understanding is that the student was in the pool during PE class swimming laps with the other students. When the student went under the water near the bulkhead that divides the pool, there was a lifeguard and an instructor on the pool deck.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, Spray says.

The pool will be closed for the rest of the school year, which ends for students on May 26.

Spray also said, “We will work with the family so that they know about available resources both at school and in the community. They have been a part of the Clark-Pleasant Schools for many years.”

Students were dismissed at 1 p.m. Tuesday after the death, and the high school did not have classes Wednesday. Spray says classes will resume Thursday, and additional counselors will be available at the high school for the remainder of the school year.

Whiteland was hit by a tornado on March 31. A Whiteland high school student was fatally shot in August at a bus stop. Spray noted at the news conference, “It has been an exceptionally rough school year with regards to the enormous trauma that we’ve encountered.”