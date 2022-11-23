Crime Watch 8

Feds: Arizona man stalked Indianapolis woman who rejected him in college in early 2000s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 40-year-old Arizona man was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was accused of threatening, stalking and harassing a couple from Indianapolis.

Patrick Kearney, of Saddlebrook, Arizona, appeared before a judge in the Southern District of Indiana on Nov. 17, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Kearney has “engaged in a stalking and harassment campaign” targeting a woman who refused to date him while they attended college together in the early 2000s. According to court documents, she never saw him again after she graduated.

Kearney is accused of sending nearly two dozen letters, making more than 400 phone calls and leaving more than 150 voicemails directed at the woman and her partner.

“Most of the letters stated that Victim #1 should have died on September 11, 2001. They typically included pictures or drawings of the World Trade Center burning,” court documents state.

A letter sent in Sept. 2019 said, “This is where you should have been on 9/ 11 you evil wicked ruinous devil. You would have saved the world much misery and grief God will judge you and guess where you will go b****!”

Letters also praised al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden and 9/11 hijackers.

A package sent to the victims in Feb. 2022 contained roach bait.

A voicemail also contained a threat to come to her wedding.

“Maybe I’ll find out where your wedding is and I’ll make sure to ruin it for you just like you’ve ruined people in your life,” Kearney is accused of saying.

In July 2022, Kearney allegedly sent a pornographic DVD to the woman’s partner.

Kearney faces nine charges for stalking, transmitting threats via interstate communications and harassing through telephone calls.