Docs: Teacher at Fishers school faces charges after dating student

Stephen Ayon. Fishers Police Department says Ayon is facing charges after allegedly dating an underage student while teaching at Fishers Christian Academy. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County jail)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fishers Christian Academy teacher is facing several charges after officers say he dated an underage student while at the school.

Stephen Ayon, 34, started working at the academy in 2019. Court documents say Ayon is currently on administrative leave.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 says an anonymous tip sent to the Fishers Police Department on Sept. 26 informed them of Ayon’s relationship with the student and his behavior with female students.

Officers also learned that on Sept. 24, Ayon was allegedly confronted by people at his church regarding inappropriate online conversations with minors. Ayon was also accused of being inappropriate with students when teaching in California, court documents say.

Investigators spoke with Ayon at his home in Noblesville on Sept. 27. Court documents say during the conversation, Ayon admitted to the relationship with the student at the academy. He also confessed to having inappropriate conversations over the anonymous social media app, Whisper, but “knew the person wasn’t really a 13-year-old.”

Ayon told detectives that he had been in a relationship with a 15-year-old student for 12 to 18 months. He was the student’s direct teacher and volleyball coach, court documents say.

Investigators learned that Ayon would speak with the student over WhatsApp, text messages, and FaceTime. He also said that the student would allegedly send him inappropriate pictures “but not nudes,” and they would touch each other “discreetly” in public.

Court documents say Ayon told officers that someone at his church confronted him regarding the relationship with the student sometime in 2021 and told him to stop.

After the interview, officers confiscated Ayon’s electronic devices and asked Ayon to cease all communication with the student.

Later, investigators spoke with the student, who confirmed the relationship with Ayon.

According to court documents, the student told detectives that Ayon was her English teacher during his first year of teaching at Fishers Christian Academy in 2019. She was in the 6th grade at the time.

She said during Ayon’s third year of teaching in 2021, he began flirting with her and texting her privately. The student also told officers that though she did not consent to his behavior, Ayon “threatened” her and told her that “he (would) place the blame on her if she didn’t ‘comply.’”

Investigators also learned from the student that Ayon would send her inappropriate photos of himself and told her to “not believe anything she was told” when allegations regarding their relationship arose.

Ayon was being held at the Hamilton County jail with a $250,000 bond. He is facing the following felony charges.

Dissemination of harmful material to minors

Child solicitation

Child seduction

Sexual misconduct with a minor

Promotion of child sex trafficking

Vicarious sexual gratification

A court date is set for Dec. 14.