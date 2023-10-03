Bedford Middle School aide charged after sending inappropriate pictures to students

An image of handcuffs. A Bedford Middle School instructional aide was arrested after police say he sent inappropriate pictures of himself to three underage female students. (WISH Image)

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A Bedford Middle School instructional aide was arrested after police say he sent inappropriate pictures of himself to three underage female students.

Grant Gibson, 39, is facing charges of disseminating harmful material to minors and official misconduct. Gibson worked at the school starting on Aug. 18, and has been placed on administrative leave since the investigation.

Court documents obtained by News 8 say that Bedford police officers were informed on Sept. 22 by a Bedford Middle School resource officer that several students came forward, saying that Gibson sent them inappropriate pictures the night before.

Two of the three students who received pictures spoke with police. The students told investigators that Gibson gave the students his Snapchat username on Sept. 21 after he said he wanted to make group chats relating to student section activities at games and basketball practices.

Later that night and sometime the next day, Gibson sent the two students inappropriate pictures of himself.

The third student who received a photo did not speak with officers. The student’s father told investigators that he believed the situation would be handled after the photos were reported and he didn’t want his daughter to endure any more stress.

On Sept. 26, officers spoke with Bedford Middle School’s principal. The principal said that an 8th-grade teacher expressed concern for Gibson through an email. The email read that the teacher wanted more to be done because Gibson “trains young children at his home.”

Court documents did not specify what Gibson trained students on. Additionally, court papers say that it has not been confirmed if Gibson had any unrelated children at his home unattended.

On Sept. 27, investigators learned from another teacher and the school resource officer that Gibson wore a pair of Ray-Ban glasses with built-in cameras while in the school. Court documents say that the teacher said Gibson wore these glasses most of the time and never saw him wear another pair of glasses.

Gibson was being held at the Lawrence County jail but was released on bond. A hearing for Gibson is set for Oct. 17.