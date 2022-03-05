Crime Watch 8

Former Bedford police officer charged with official misconduct

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A former Bedford police officer on Friday turned himself in at the Lawrence County jail after the Indiana State Police received an arrest warrant for him on three criminal charges.

Chief Terry Moore of Bedford Police Department contacted state police after a person’s complaint that Lee had battered that person on Jan. 8 in Lawrence County. A news release issued Saturday from Indiana State Police provided no additional information on what happened, who was battered, or whether Lee was a police officer when the battery report was received.

The release says state police filed for and received an arrest warrant for Lee, 45, on felony charges of official misconduct and strangulation, and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Chris Gaal, a former Monroe County prosecutor, filed the charges in a Lawrence County Court, the release said.

No court case is listed for Lee in Indiana online court filings, and the state police release did not indicate when Lee might go to court.