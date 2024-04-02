Former Indianapolis police officer charged with sexual assault while on duty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis police officer has been charged with rape and other crimes in regards to a sexual assault that happened in January after a domestic violence investigation, says a news release issued Tuesday from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The rape happened after Officer Myron Howard and others from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had responded to a report of domestic violence Jan. 6. at a home on North Olney Street, the release says. Just after midnight, Howard returned to the home, and the sexual assault happened while he was armed with a gun. Howard was wearing a bodycam, which was turned off during the incident.

In connection to the January incident, the prosecutor charged Howard with felony counts of rape, criminal confinement, and official misconduct.

During the investigation of the January incident, detectives also learned of an incident alleged to have happened Aug. 15 at the end of an investigation where a woman crashed into a utility pole. The crash had happened in the early morning hours at East 31st Street and North Sherman Drive. The release says Howard returned to the scene and offered the woman involved in the crash a ride home in exchange for sex. Again, Howard was on duty during the incident.

In connection to the August incident, Howard was charged with a felony count of official misconduct, and misdemeanor counts of making an unlawful proposition, public indecency, and public nudity.

Howard, 37, was in the Marion County jail on Thursday afternoon. Online court records showed he’s being held on at a $100,000 surety bond and, if release, would get a GPS device.

Court records do not show an initial hearing scheduled for Howard in Marion Superior Court 31.

Statement