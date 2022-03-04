Crime Watch 8

GA police: Person of interest in Carmel woman’s disappearance used electronic tracking device for stalking

(WISH) — The man named as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his wife in Carmel used an electronic tracking device to stalk the mother of his child, according to police in Georgia.

The Newnan (Georgia) Police Department revealed that information in a Friday news release on Xavier Valencio Breland.

Newnan Police opened their investigation of Breland in March 2021 on allegations of aggravated stalking.

Police arrested Breland in June of 2021 after investigators uncovered that he used a “concealed electronic tracking device to stalk the mother of his child.”

Investigators also tell I-Team 8 that after Breland was released on bond, he violated terms of a temporary protective order in the case and that a new warrant was issued.

The Carmel Police Department arrested Breland March 1 on an out-of-state warrant. He’s being held in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition.

Carmel Police have also named Xavier Breland as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of Ciera Breland.

Ciera Breland was originally reported Feb. 26, saying she was last seen the night before in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street.

A missing person poster from The Aware Foundation, which tracks cases of missing people, quoted family members who said Breland had been in Johns Creek, Georgia the week before she was reported missing, and that they did not see her return to Indiana.

Johns Creek Police have issued an alert as well, saying they were working in conjunction with Carme police.

A spokesperson for the FBI says agency offices in Indianapolis and Atlanta are assisting in the case.

No charges have been filed in Ciera Breland’s disappearance.