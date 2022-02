Local

Carmel police seek help to find 31-year-old woman

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department sought help Saturday night to find a 31-year-old woman.

Ciera Breland (Locklair) was last seen sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street.

She was described as 5 feet and 120 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.