Greenfield man arrested for inappropriately touching 2 children

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man was arrested by police for inappropriately touching two children.

Jericho Johnson, 26, of Greenfield, was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department after two children reported that Johnson had touched them inappropriately while under the care of the YMCA after-school program, which is hosted by J.B. Stephens Elementary School.

Johnson works for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis and was working in that capacity on Wednesday at J.B. Stephens Elementary School. At around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a parent called 911 to report that a man at the school had touched their child inappropriately. When officers arrived at the school, they learned a second child was reporting the same events.

Both children reported that Johnson had touched them.

The children’s parents notified the school and the YMCA personnel at the school. Johnson was immediately suspended and left the school prior to the officers’ arriving. YMCA staff provided officers with Johnson’s information, and he was later contacted and interviewed.

Investigators ask that parents who have children in the YMCA after-school program at J.B. Stephens Elementary School since Jan. 12, or had contact with Johnson from any other place, to talk to their children to ensure they have not been abused by him. Greenfield police urge any parents who feel like their children were abused to contact Detective Andrew Pfaff at 317-477-4410 or call the Hancock County 911 Center at 317-477-4400 to make a report with an officer.

“The safety and wellbeing of children in our programs is our top priority,” said Tony Wise, Association VP of PR and Marketing Communications at YMCA Greater Indianapolis. “We will continue to cooperate with Greenfield Police and the Indiana Department of Child Services in response to allegations by a student that have been brought against a YMCA staff member at our Before and After School. The employee has been suspected and banned from all future YMCA programs and events.”