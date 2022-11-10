Crime Watch 8

Hammond man gets 60 days in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

((Photo Provided/Court Documents)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Hammond has been sentenced 60 days in federal prison for his involvement in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

According to court documents, Kash Lee Kelly came to Washington, D.C., from Indiana on Jan. 5, 2021, to attend the Stop the Steal rally. On Jan. 6, 2021, Kelly attended the rally and marched inside the U.S. Capitol and took several photos of himself and others while inside.

Kelly faced misdemeanor charges for entering the Capitol building during the insurrection in 2021. At that time, he surrendered to federal law enforcement and was held in the Porter County Detention Center in Valparaiso. The damages to the Capitol building costs more than $2 million, and Kelly’s plea agreement required him to pay a restitution amount of $500, court papers say.

Court documents say Kelly posted to Facebook, saying “The day we let the traitors who constantly push the divide in OUR country know that we are done playing their games. All people of all colors came together today and I couldn’t be more proud to be an AMERICAN.”

Kelly also posted a full interview to a social media website called “Storming the Capitol-Street Interviews.” In the video, Kelly said, “We feel like our voices weren’t being heard which is why we ran through that Capitol Building. To let them know this is our house, and we were united, black, brown, red, yellow, didn’t matter…white , everybody stood together. We ran through that building and let them know this is our house, this is our country, and that’s our President. We are not going to let them (expletive) with us, man, (expletive) with our liberty and our freedoms, we’re going to keep doing what we are doing.”