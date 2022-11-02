Crime Watch 8

Hearing set regarding documents in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A date has been set to determine if a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Richard Allen will be made public.

A hearing has been set for Nov. 22. Carroll County Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener will preside over the hearing.

On Monday, murder charges were announced against Richard Allen, a 50-year-old Delphi resident, for the killings of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in 2017.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 but due to court documents being sealed in the case, it is still not known how investigators linked Allen to the murders.