Crime Watch 8

Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German.

Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in the case? What’s next for the girls’ families?

“If there’s anyone else involved, we will get them and the families can have peace,” said Rick Snay, a friend of German family, after Indiana State Police in a Monday news conference announced last week’s arrest.

Abby and Libby were last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017. They had been dropped off near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi. The next day, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was looking for the girls. A command post was set up and the community worked to locate the girls. Their bodies were located around 12:15 p.m. that day.

Richard Allen, 50, has been arrested and charged with their murders, but police are not releasing any more information on the case at this time, including court documents on Allen.

Snay said, “I’ve been working this case for five years and I’ve never … I’ve heard the name one time very early on, and nobody knew who he was.”

“We have the right to know within 24 hours, what led them to arrest this man in this country and in this state. I understand what they’re doing. I understand why they’re doing it, but it just doesn’t sit right,” Snay said Monday.

Áine Cain, a journalist at the Murder Sheet podcast, told News 8 on Tuesday, “There may be other things that they are trying to get together and what does that mean? Could it mean other suspects being involved or accomplices or nailing down pieces of evidence to ensure that their case is very strong going into trial?”

In Monday’s news conference, state police said it was not the day to release that information, so people are now turning their attention to the potential trial.

Attorney Kevin Greenlee at the Murder Sheet podcast, said Tuesday, “These people know the amount of tension that’s been focused on this case, and I don’t believe they would have moved forward with an arrest unless they were confident that they had the evidence needed to secure a conviction.”

Public reaction to the lack of information on the case has been mixed. Jan Dowell, a West Lafayette resident, said while visiting Delphi on Tuesday, “People are innocent until they are proven guilty, so, if it turns out this isn’t the person, then maybe they might have leaked out something that would be important to find the person.”

Community members say they remain hopeful for the families of Abby and Libby.