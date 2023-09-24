IMPD: 1 dies in hit-and-run on Indy’s near east side

A police car with lights and sirens on sits behind a line of yellow crime scene tape in Indianapolis. IMPD says 1 person died in a hit-and-run on the city's near east side on Sept. 24, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run on the near east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Around 2 a.m., officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area near East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place East Drive. That’s in the Woodruff Place neighborhood, just east of Arsenal Tech High School.

Officers arrived and found a female who had been hit by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

Police have not said who the female was and didn’t share any vehicle or suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.