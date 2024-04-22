IMPD: 27 guns seized during investigation at Avon home, 1 suspect on the run

IMPD says a total of 27 guns and various amounts of drugs were seized following an investigation at a home in Hendricks County on April 15, 2024. Police said in a release on April 22 that one of the suspects was on the run. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Several guns and various drugs were seized during an investigation at a Hendricks County home, and Indianapolis police say one suspect involved is on the run.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on social media Monday morning that two men were first arrested following a shots fired investigation sometime earlier in April.

Police say they believed that 21-year-old Dallas Dodd was possibly involved in multiple shots fired incidents. After learning Dodd was staying at a home in Avon, officers surveilled the home, and saw Dodd leaving with another suspect, 21-year-old Brayden Lowe.

Investigators say that Dodd was carrying a gun in his pocket.

IMPD then pulled over Dodd’s vehicle near Rockville Road and Interstate 465. During the traffic stop, they found three loaded guns between the two, along with undetermined amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

After being granted a search warrant for the house in Avon, detectives found several other firearms and narcotics.

Here is a total list of items IMPD seized from the house:

27 loaded firearms

Fentanyl

Cocaine

Mushrooms

Methamphetamines

Marijuana

$1250

Officers didn’t give specifics on what type of guns or how much of each drug was found.

Dodd and Lowe were arrested and taken to the Marion County jail for various drug and firearms offenses, but released on bond on Tuesday.

The Hendricks County prosecutor filed charges against the men relating to the case. Lowe was then taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Hendricks County jail.

Police say Dodd was still wanted on a warrant as of Monday morning. Online court records show Dodd was previously convicted in Hendricks County for misdemeanor domestic battery in 2020.

Below is a list of charges both men face.

Dodd Marion County – three misdemeanors of dealing marijuana, unlawfully carrying a handgun, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. Hendricks County – felony charges of possessing narcotics, meth, and a controlled substance, and dealing marijuana between 30 grams and 10 lbs; misdemeanor charges for unlawful carrying and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Lowe: Marion County – misdemeanor charge of pot dealing. Hendricks County – felony charges of possessing narcotics, meth, and a controlled substance, and dealing marijuana between 30 grams and 10 lbs; misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.



Anyone with information on Dodd’s location was asked to 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).