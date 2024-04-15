Bullet casing found in Evansville college parking lot; 12 guns seized nearby

The logo for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. Evansville authorities say guns were taken from people target-shooting after shell casings were found in the parking lot of a nearby college. (Provided Image/Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Evansville authorities say multiple guns were taken from a group of people target-shooting after shell casings were found in the parking lot of a nearby college.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shared more in a release made Monday.

Deputies were called to the University of Southern Indiana around 5:36 p.m. Sunday after multiple callers reported that someone was target-shooting nearby and was “shooting in an unsafe manner.”

The deputies, along with USI public safety officers, scouted the area and found six people shooting guns behind a house in the 1500 block of Schutte Road. That’s just east of the campus on the west side of Evansville.

Deputies spoke with the six people, who officers say were cooperative, and showed investigators where they’d been shooting. It was determined that the backstops used in the “amateur shooting range” were not suitable for target practice.

Investigators would later find a spent bullet in a campus parking lot off Bluff Lane, about a thousand feet away through a wooded area from the group’s location.

The six people surrendered a total of 12 firearms to the sheriff’s office for examination.

Deputies say following the investigation, a case would be presented to the prosecutor for review.