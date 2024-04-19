Guns, pills, cocaine and more collected in north side drug bust
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Police in Indianapolis arrested several people and collected a large amount guns and drugs this week.
In a joint operation between Indianapolis Metro Police, Violent Crimes Task Force and SWAT, officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of West 32nd Street. That operation led to the arrests of four men: John Whitfield, Deandre Miller, Arian Suggs, and Charles Dunlap.
Each man faces several charges involving drug possession and dealing.
Police also rounded up 20 guns, which included a machine gun conversion device.
The drug bust also resulted in the collection of 538 grams of synthetic marijuana, 61 grams of marijuana, 125 grams of cocaine, 257 various pressed pills, 21 grams of pressed pills and 28 grams of blue powder.
News 8 contributed to this report.
News release
“IMPD Seizes 20 Guns and Narcotics During Search Warrant
“IMPD North District detectives seized 20 guns, one machine gun conversion device, drugs, money, and a vehicle while executing a search warrant near W 32nd St and N Illinois St on Thursday.
“On Thursday, April 18, 2024, IMPD North District Violent Reduction Team, Violent Crimes Task Force, and SWAT team officers executed a search warrant at 126 W 32nd Street. During the search warrant, four individuals were detained and later arrested. IMPD was alerted to this location due to possible drug activity.
“The warrant led to the seizure of 20 firearms (15 handguns: 1 with a machine gun conversion device and 5 rifles), approximately 538 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, 61 grams of suspected marijuana, 125 grams of suspected cocaine, 257 various scheduled pressed pills, 21 grams of pressed pills, 28 grams of blue powder. Detectives seized for forfeiture $1,075 US currency and 1 GMC SUV.
“Four individuals were arrested during the investigation:
“-John Whitfield (Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Narcotics, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and a separate warrant for Dealing Narcotics)
“-Deandre Miller (Possession of a Machine Gun, Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance)
“-Arian Suggs (Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance)
“-Charles Dunlap (Possession of Cocaine, Visiting a Common Nuissance, and a warrant for Possession of Cocaine)
“All individuals should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.
“Case Number – IP240035177”
