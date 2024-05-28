IMPD: 3 killed in 3 overnight crashes, including hit-and-run involving go-kart

Police cars on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a go-kart and an SUV. Police say a man was critically injured and a woman died at the scene. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people died in separate crashes across Indianapolis Monday night into Tuesday, with one crash a hit-and-run involving a go-kart and an SUV.

Online police reports show the first accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Fenton Avenue on a report of a person struck by a vehicle. That block is on Indy’s far east side off East 16th Street and North Post Road.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman suffering trauma injuries. They later learned that the two had been riding a go-kart when they were hit by an SUV.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The unidentified man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The SUV fled the scene after the crash, police say.

The second crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police were called to the 8600 block of Southeastern Avenue to investigate a crash with injuries. That’s on Indy’s southeast side by the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Franklin Road near Wanamaker.

They soon found that a motorcyclist had been hit by a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Officers say the driver who hit the motorcyclist did stay on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The final hit-and-run accident took place in the 6000 block of West Washington Street around 1:20 a.m. That block is just past the I-465 and Washington Street interchange by the Indianapolis airport.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who’d been struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Both lanes of Washington Street were closed while investigators were on the scene.

Police did not identify any of the people killed in the crashes or provide any information on the suspect vehicles. Investigators were working to gather information from witnesses.