Crime Watch 8

IMPD arrests man for stabbing brother to death on city’s east side

Enrique Hernandez, 24, was arrested on Feb. 9 for the murder of his brother, Juan Parada. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother to death over the weekend.

Enrique Hernandez, 24, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 30-year-old Juan Parada, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday.

IMPD officers were called to a possible person shot at around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive. That’s a residential area near East 21st Street and North Cumberland Road.

Officers arrived and found Parada bleeding from at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Homicide detectives began an investigation and identified Hernandez as a potential suspect, IMPD says. He was interviewed at the IMPD Homicide office on Thursday and later taken into custody.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email.