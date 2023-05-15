IMPD asks for public’s help in identifying man who may have information on homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who may have information related to a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, IMPD Southeast District officers were informed of a person down in the 50 block of West South Street, which is near the Greyhound bus station on South Illinois Street.

Officers found a man on the ground who appeared to have injuries consistent with trauma. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives released photos of a man who they believe was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information regarding the homicide, according to police.

Detectives are asking for the man in the photos to contact them at 317-327-3475 to speak about the incident. If anyone knows the individual, they are asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@Indy.gov.