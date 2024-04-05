IMPD IDs officers in police shooting that left man dead

Scene of the incident near the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three Indianapolis officers involved in a police shooting on Sunday on the city’s west side were identified Friday.

Luis Duran-Ruano, 31, died in the shooting in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. That’s a residential area between West 30th and 34th and between Moller and Georgetown roads.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday identified the three officers as Vincent Marshall, who’s worked for IMPD for 10 years; Dustin Bland, eight years; and Maverick Bowen, four years.

IMPD was called just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of Georgetown Road. That’s in the city’s International Marketplace district on the northwest side. Officers arrived to find a possible suspect, Duran-Ruano, who was driving in the area. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but Duran-Ruano fled.

The short pursuit ended in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. While police set up a perimeter, Duran-Ruano exited his car armed with a gun. Police say he then held the gun to his head while standing in front of a home. Officers began to try to de-escalate the situation, and a special weapons and tactics team was called to the home.

After an hour of back and forth between the officers and Duran-Ruano, he left the home’s porch and began walking north. Police say SWAT operators then deployed nonlethal projectiles while Duran-Ruano simultaneously fired shots. Officers returned fire that struck him.

Duran-Ruano was being taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition before he died.

As is standard practice, IMPD is conducting two investigation, one through its Critical Incident Response Team and another through its internal affairs unit.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Sgt. Brian Lambert at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.