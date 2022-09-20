Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Needs help from community in fatal hit-and-run investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hit-and-run detectives are looking for what is believed to be a 2006-2012 black Dodge Nitro, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, the vehicle is possibly connected to a fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle sustained damage to the lower front end from the collision.

Just before 6 a.m. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of N. Shadeland Avenue in reference to a personal injury accident.

Officers found that a man had been struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle was not on the scene at the time of police arrival, according to IMPD.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene and took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, police say.

If able to locate a vehicle matching the description, contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.