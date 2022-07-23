Crime Watch 8

1 man dead from hit-and-run

A crime scene is shown in Indianapolis in an undated photo. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died Saturday morning from a hit-and-run accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of N. Shadeland Avenue in reference to a personal injury accident.

Officers found that a man had been struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle was not on the scene at the time of police arrival, according to IMPD.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene and took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, police say.

This case is ongoing and under investigation.