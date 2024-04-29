Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Person dies after carjacking on city’s east side

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a person died Monday afternoon following a carjacking on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metroplian Police Department officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 2700 block of English Avenue. That’s located near Rural Street and Southeastern Avenue.

Officers arrived and located a person with injuries of trauma and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says the victim died from their injuries.

One person has been detained and police say the vehicle has been located.

This is a developing story and will be updated once additional information becomes available.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Education Mondays with Ivy Tech...
News /
Knox County business co-owner arrested...
News /
FCC fines wireless carriers millions...
Business /
FPD: Target thieves arrested for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indy Eleven owner ‘surprised’ by...
Indy Eleven /
Law enforcement officers struck by...
National News /
Delphi murders: Prosecution seeking restrictions...
News /
DePauw University celebrates WGRE’s 75th...
Local News /