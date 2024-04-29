IMPD: Person dies after carjacking on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a person died Monday afternoon following a carjacking on the city’s east side.
Indianapolis Metroplian Police Department officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 2700 block of English Avenue. That’s located near Rural Street and Southeastern Avenue.
Officers arrived and located a person with injuries of trauma and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
IMPD says the victim died from their injuries.
One person has been detained and police say the vehicle has been located.
This is a developing story and will be updated once additional information becomes available.
