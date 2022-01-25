Crime Watch 8

IMPD releases video of man attacking two officers with knives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have released video from body-worn cameras where officers fired shots at a man who attacked them.

Video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows officers fire their weapons after a man stabbed two officers.

Deonta Williams, 20, is accused of stabbing the officers and faces two counts of attempted murder. According to court documents, Williams said he was unable to pay a medical bill and planned to have an officer kill him after he attacked another officer.

On Tuesday, IMPD released video of the shooting, which occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 1 in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue. That’s on the city’s near northeast side by the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Video shows the officers speaking with a man who claimed he was being harassed. Officers turned away and were attacked with two knives. One officer was stabbed in the neck and the other in the chest.

Officers, identified as Stephen Elliott and Ryne Lane, then fired their service weapons, striking Williams multiple times. All three were hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

According to court documents, Williams made up the incident regarding being harassed by a man in attempt to lure officers to his location.

According to online court records, Williams is due back in court in March for a hearing.

At the time of the stabbing, Williams was out on reduced bond with the help of The Bail Project following a burglary case earlier in 2021.