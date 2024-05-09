IMPD releases video of police shooting at east side bar from March

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Released body cam footage from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday shows events leading up to a mass shooting at an east side bar where a man died, an Indianapolis police officer, and four other people were injured in March.

The body cam footage shows the fatal shooting that took place on March 14.

IMPD says two of its officers were working off-duty in uniform at the 11:11 Bar and Grille, a location previously listed online as ‘Fuzion Ultra Lounge,’ at 9449 E. Washington St. around 1:30 a.m.

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot, and at some point, the two officers exchanged fire with at least one suspect who was later identified as 37-year-old Domnique Durham.

One of the officers was shot in the process.

Surveliance footage captured the moments of the exchange of gunfire in the parking lot, but not the actual shooting. People can be seen running and ducking for cover. At least 20 gunshots could be heard in the video.

A body-worn camera worn by IMPD Officer Cain, one of the off-duty officers, showed Cain getting out of his vehicle and shooting towards Durham. Officer Barron, the second off-duty officer, was heard telling everyone to stay down as officers search for the suspect.

During the exhange of gunfire, police said Cain was shot by Durham.

Four people were injured during the incident and were identified by police by their gender and ages:

33-year-old woman

42-year-old man

45-year-old man

45-year-old man

They were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officer Cain was taken to Community East Hosptial to be treated for his injuires and was released the same day.

Durham was taken to the hospital by a friend to be treated for two gunshot wounds he recived fromt he shooting. He later died from his injuries.

IMPD says the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted through out the investigation process. The incident will be reviewed by the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board.

The following video containes graphic images and language