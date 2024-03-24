Multiple shot, including IMPD officer, in police shooting at east side bar

An Indianapolis police officer, along with several others, was shot in a disturbance that turned into a police shooting in the parking lot of an east side bar in the early morning of March 24, 2024. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer, along with several others, was shot in a disturbance that turned into a police shooting in the parking lot of an east side bar.

The officer was last said to be in stable condition. All officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two IMPD officers were working off-duty at a bar in the 9400 block of East Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

That area is in a business and residential area near the intersection of Washington Street and Mitthoefer Road near Cumberland.

Police say a disturbance broke out in the parking lot, and at some point, the two officers exchanged fire with at least one suspect. One of the officers was shot in the process.

Other officers responded to the scene and found four additional people had been shot. They were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. IMPD provided a list of their genders and ages.

33-year-old woman

42-year-old man

45-year-old man

45-year-old man

Around 1:50 a.m., IMPD says a man arrived at Community Hospital East with a gunshot wound, where he later died. Investigators say they are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

The name and age of the man who died at the hospital hasn’t been released.

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested or provide information on any suspects. Officers say they did find a handgun at the scene.

Multiple officers wore body cameras which were activated during the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).