IMPD says man found with stab wounds ruled a homicide

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 3:45 p.m. July 23, 2020, to a report of a person stabbed the 900 block of North Rural Street. (WISH Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with stab wounds died after he was found Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 3:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person stabbed the 900 block of North Rural Street, which is just south of 10th Street.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, and evidence was collected from the area. The man’s name was not immediately available.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect, but asked anyone with information to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

