IMPD seeking help in homicide investigation of 15-year-old Arsenal Tech student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking help in the investigation of the recent homicide of 15-year-old Derrick Houston Jr., the Arsenal Tech student killed on April 20.

Around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, April 20, officers were sent to the intersection of North Brentwood Avenue and Breen Drive on report of a person shot, and police located Houston. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Since homicide detectives began the investigation, no arrests have been made and police are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or send him an email at Ryan.Clary@indy.gov.