East side shooting kills Arsenal Tech student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting Thursday morning on the city’s east side claimed the life of an Arsenal Tech High School student, an Indianapolis Public Schools spokesperson confirmed.

A school bus driver on a route near Breen Drive and North Brentwood Avenue called 911 at around 6:30 a.m. after finding a person in the street, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers arrived at the scene, a neighborhood just off 38th Street near Post Road, and found a teenage boy with at least one gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to a hospital but did not survive, IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris tells News 8.

“It’s a tragedy. The death of someone’s child is a tragedy,” Burris said.

Crisis counseling services are being made available Thursday for students and staff at Arsenal Tech, according to IPS Spokesperson Marc Ransford.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family, our staff, and students,” Ransford said in a statement.

IMPD says the 22 children who were aboard the school bus at the time of the 911 call were transported from the scene. No one on the bus was hurt.

This is the second fatal shooting in Indianapolis since midnight; IMPD officers say a man was found shot to death at around 5:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near Riverside Park.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.