IMPD seeks black Dodge Charger after male pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The trauma to the male pedestrian killed in a Tuesday morning hit-and-run has caused the coroner to turn to DNA or dental records for identification.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help to find the car that led to his death.

An IMPD news release issued Wednesday afternoon says detectives are looking for a Dodge Charger 7th Generation car made sometime from 2015-2023. The car has a spotlight and aftermarket trims, IMPD says.

The police department release on Wednesday included a stock photo of a Dodge Charger but did not shared how detectives learned what type of car was involved in the hit-and-run.

The coroner’s office reported Wednesday afternoon that the male’s family has been found, but a positive identification was being delayed until dental or DNA comparisons are completed.

The hit-and-run was reported about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Wildwood Drive. That’s on the southeast side of Indianapolis next to Wildwood Park and near the Five Points and Wanamaker neighborhoods.

The male died at the hit-and-run scene.

Anyone with information on the car was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.