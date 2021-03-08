IMPD seeks to help catch suspect in downtown thefts of catalytic converters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a suspect in the theft of catalytic converters in the downtown area.

The suspect was described as a male, possibly in his 50s. He was seen driving a white GMC sport utility vehicle that may have temporary paper plates. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday provided photos of the suspect and the SUV from a crime reported just after 10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Vermont Street. That’s between North New Jersey and North East streets.

Catalytic converters help prevent harmful exhaust by turning pollutants into harmless gasses, according to Cars.com. Insurance companies say the converters can be sold to scrap yards for about $200; repairing one taken from a vehicle can cost up to $2,000.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Downtown District Detective Stephen Gorgievski at 317-327-6489 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Anyone can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.