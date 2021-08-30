IMPD: Teen struck in Friday’s hit-and-run on east side has died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 13-year-old girl who was struck in a hit-and-run on the city’s east side Friday morning has died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
On Friday, Aug. 27, around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of North Mitthoeffer Road and Penrith Drive for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Police said the child was transported to Riley Hospital for IU Health for treatment. Initially, police said the child was in critical condition which was later changed to serious.
On Monday, just before 9 a.m., IMPD said the child had passed away.
Police said the teen was hit by a red four-door vehicle, which is believed to be a 2016-2018 Honda Civic, that was headed north on North Mitthoeffer Road.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6549.
Statement
“I am devastated to learn that the precious 13-year-old child struck Friday morning in a hit-and-run accident near 25th Street and Mithoeffer Road has died. My heart aches for her parents, her extended family and loved ones, and for her teachers and classmates at Andrew J. Brown Academy. I am praying for each of them, and for the first responders who discovered the victim lying alone in the middle of the road. I’m sure that image will never leave them.
“To the driver responsible for this accident, I want to say you can’t undo what you have done—but you can do the right thing by this child now. Contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Safe Surrender program at 317-327-SAFE (7233) or visit safe.indy.gov and arrange to turn yourself in at a time and place of your choosing, with your loved ones and faith leaders present. Don’t let the family’s grief be compounded by the weight of unanswered questions.
“To anyone else who may have information about this incident, I encourage you to come forward immediately. Call Det. Eric Snow of IMPD at 317-327-6549. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
“To all drivers in our city, I say let’s pledge to remember this victim and her family by slowing down. Let’s begin our daily commutes by thinking of her and reminding ourselves that ‘there but for the grace of God’ goes each of us. Together, we have the power to prevent other parents from knowing this horrible loss.”La Keisha Jackson, Indianapolis City-County Council member