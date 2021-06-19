Crime Watch 8

IMPD warns of serial sexual assaulter targeting women in Indy, Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for a serial sexual assaulter targeting women in Indianapolis and Lawrence.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man is connected to at least five cases on the east side of Indianapolis and one case in Lawrence that span over the past year. Police say there seems to be a pattern in the way he gets the attention of his victims.

Police say the suspect has struck as recently as the past few weeks.

“They fell into the East District and some of them are closer to others there is some proximity, but there is what I would say some outliers, too,” said Lt. Bruce Smith, executive for IMPD’s Investigations Division.

When the suspect strikes, he is often dressed similarly and uses a similar story to convince his victims to open the door so that he can push his way inside and attack them, according to police.

“We are kind of using the term service worker. Somebody that is knocking on a person’s door that would be unexpected,” said Smith.

When the attacker assaulted a woman in Lawrence in February, News 8 reported that he was identifying himself as a utility worker and was wearing a helmet, goggles, a traffic safety vest and a mask.

“I believe there is going to be evidence that connects him to all of these, and I think when we finally do catch him, I think that is going to be the thing that gets him convicted,” said IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor.

So far all of the victims connected to the suspect have been on the east side and in Lawrence.

“Information about the east side is pretty important, but that doesn’t mean that I would tell someone on the west side to be any less cautious,” said Taylor.

Other than being female, it is not clear what the victims have in common.

“I think the one thing that we can say that are in common is the type of crime that they were victimized and suffered from,” said Smith.

All of the victims reported that they had never seen the suspect before the alleged encounter.

“They slip up, and I believe this person has slipped up,” said Taylor.

Police say there is a possibility that there may be more victims connected to this suspect. He is described as a Black man in his 20s or 30’s approximately 5-feet-8 to 6-feet-3 with a muscular build. If you have any information about these cases call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.