Crime Watch 8

Indiana BMV now adds points to records under state’s hands-free driving law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Thursday started adding points to records under the state’s hands-free driving law.

The law took effect July 1, 2020, and makes it illegal for drivers to have cellphones in their hands while driving.

Since the law went into effect, more than 5,400 citations and 10,000 warnings have been issued.

According to the state government’s Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, distracted driving associated with cellphones factored into more than 1,200 crashes in 2019.

Officials say it’s going to take everyone working together to put an end to distracted driving.

Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said Thursday, “A person wouldn’t get into the car with an impaired driver just like they wouldn’t drive impaired themselves. We need to think the same way from a cultural perspective with the hands-free law.”

The federal National Transportation Safety Board says states with hands-free driving laws have seen a nearly 20% decrease in traffic deaths within two years of passing the law.