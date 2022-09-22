Crime Watch 8

Indiana Supreme Court considers appeal of Gas City woman convicted of murdering stepdaughter

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday was considering the appeal of a Gas City woman convicted of murdering her stepdaughter.

Amanda Carmack was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age and strangulation in the death of her stepdaughter, 10-year-old Skylea Carmack.

Investigators say that on Aug. 31, 2019, Amanda Carmack argued with her stepdaughter over a stolen charm bracelet. She later told police the girl ran away from home. Skylea Carmack was already dead by the time she made the report, according to court documents.

Police found the girl in a trash bag inside of a shed on the family’s property on Sept. 4.

Amanda Carmack was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole in 2021.

She is appealing the conviction and challenges “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat,’” according to documents provided by the Indiana Court of Appeals.