Indiana trooper on administrative leave after OWI arrest in Johnson County

(WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper is on administrative status after his arrest early Tuesday morning on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said.

Marcus Tow, a 10-year trooper from Martinsville, remained in the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. His police powers were suspended, according to the state police.

The Johnson County prosecutor will decide whether to file formal charges. Once the criminal investigation and judicial process are complete, state police said, Tow will undergo an internal review to determine disciplinary action.

Just before 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol pulled Tow over after observing a sport utility vehicle speeding and crossing the centerline, the sheriff said in a news release. The traffic stop happened in an undisclosed location in White River Township, the release said. The deputy noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Tow, 37.

“Tow failed field sobriety tests and was offered the opportunity to submit to a certified chemical test. He refused to take that test. A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was collected from Tow to be analyzed for blood alcohol content. Those results from the Indiana Department of Toxicology are pending,” said a news release from the sheriff.

This story has been updated to indicate Tow’s police powers were suspended.