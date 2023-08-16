Indianapolis man convicted of murder for 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Tavon Macklin has been convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon for his role in the February 2021 killing of Eugenio Roman.

Macklin was convicted after a three-day trial. The jury returned the guilty as charged verdict after deliberating for an hour and twenty minutes.

On Feb. 21, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of West 38th Street. When officers arrived, they located Roman unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby business which captured a dark-colored SUV entering the parking lot. When Roman exited his business, the SUV pulled near his vehicle, and two suspects got out and fired several shots. The suspects searched Roman’s vehicle and his pockets before fleeing the scene.

“I commend the efforts of all the agencies involved that led to this verdict and achieving justice for Mr. Roman,” said Prosecutor Mears. “Today’s verdict reflects that we will not tolerate greed and violence in our community.”

Macklin was arrested for possession of a firearm just days after Roman’s murder. The Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center determined that this was the same handgun used in the shooting of Eugenio Roman. A search warrant was executed on Macklin’s phone, which revealed that he was in the same parking lot at the time of the murder.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Macklin also faces charges of murder and armed robbery stemming from an unrelated case that occurred in January 2021. That trial is set to begin Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.

Related